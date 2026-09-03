Apple's Foldable iPhone Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Fans React To The iPhone Ultra Design

Apple's first foldable iPhone may have just received an early preview, after a functional-looking mock-up of the much-rumoured device surfaced online. Canadian tech YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy recently showed what appeared to be a Chinese-made mock-up of Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone. The video has already attracted more than 2.1 million views.

The device shown in the video has a book-style folding design, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. It opens up into a larger, tablet-like display and folds down into a more conventional smartphone form. According to recent leaks, the foldable iPhone could feature a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.8-inch inner display. When unfolded, the larger screen is expected to offer more space for multitasking, browsing and other tablet-style tasks.

One of the most noticeable aspects of the mock-up is the crease running down the centre of the display. Earlier reports had suggested that Apple was working to make the crease far less visible than those found on many existing foldable phones. Hilsenteger also suggested that the prominent crease on the mock-up is unlikely to reflect the final product. Apple is reportedly developing a liquid-metal hinge that could help reduce the crease.

The design shown in the leak has already divided opinion online. Some viewers have criticised the combination of sharp body edges and rounded display corners, while others have poked fun at the phone by calling it the iPhold.

One user wrote on Reddit, "Why in the world is it half square/half rounded? The sharp corner of the body protruding beyond the bezel of the rounded corner of the screen is one of the ugliest design choices I have ever seen on a phone. I am so sad. Looking at the device gives me the same feeling as when someone leaves a mark on the whiteboard as they are wiping it off."

A second user wrote, "Agree, the asymmetry is awful. Same with the Google Fold and Motorola Folds." A third said, "I feel like the corner will have to be sharp in order to have a seamless screen when opened."

"I felt the same but when I thought about it, I am righty and holding the phone in my right hand with the rounded edge would give me the same old feel we've had with previous iPhones compared to a corner digging into the palm. Still hate the look, but ergonomically it seems logical," added a fourth.

A fifth stated, "I think the asymmetry is overblown. Hand feel, especially when opened will be better with this design vs the Samsung. I do understand though how people would aesthetically prefer it but in day to day use I think apples will feel better. It also has been their design language for years."

Some said it is too early to speculate and that it is better to wait until it is actually released before deciding.

"Pretty sure this is still a concept. Why is everyone acting like it's released and official?'' remarked another Reddit user.

Other leaked details point to a device that could be around 4.5mm thick when unfolded and feature two 48-megapixel rear cameras. Apple may also use Touch ID built into the side button instead of Face ID.

Price is likely to be another major talking point. Reports suggest Apple's first foldable iPhone could cost more than $2,000, putting it firmly in the premium segment. "The price on the fold is going to be stupid expensive," remarked a user.

The foldable iPhone is expected to be unveiled alongside, or close to, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at Apple's September 9 event.