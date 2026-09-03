AICTE Seeks Government Colleges' Infrastructure Details For NTA's Exam Centres

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) sought details of computing infrastructure and vacant spaces from its affiliated government institutions following the National Testing Agency's demand to use their premises for Computer Based Test (CBT).

As examinations are progressively migrating to CBT mode and the requirements of a wider geographical distributed network of testing centres increased, NTA, which conducts various National Level Examinations on CBT mode, asked for the availability of suitable infrastructure in government institutions across the country from AICTE on August 8.

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Following this, the AICTE pursued the matter to its affiliated government colleges, including government engineering colleges, government polytechnics, government university departments and other eligible government technical/management institutions across the country to provide details of the number of functional computers/computer systems available, existing IT infrastructure, networking, internet connectivity, availability of power backup, availability of CCTV and allied facilities, and vacant/unutilised space that may potentially be considered for creation of dedicated CBT infrastructure/Standard Testing Centres.

"The information is required only in respect of government colleges/institutions approved by AICTE. Institutions are requested to ensure that the information furnished is accurate, complete and duly verified by the competent authority of the institution," reads the letter issued by AICTE.

AICTE expected to receive these details from its affiliated colleges by September 15, and it informed them that it will be shared with NTA and consider it is an "important and time-bound".