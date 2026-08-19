NTA Removes 600 Experts, Introduces Four-Tier Question Paper Checking System

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has undertaken a major revamp of its examination team, with 600 experts removed and new experts being brought on board, following directions from Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi to strengthen the agency's examination systems. At a review meeting on the NTA, Joshi directed officials to ensure that all necessary security and infrastructure arrangements are in place for the smooth and secure conduct of examinations.

The NTA Director General briefed the minister on the steps taken by the agency. As part of the overhaul, a four-tier system for checking question papers will be introduced to strengthen scrutiny and reduce the possibility of errors.

The Director General also informed the meeting that 20 to 25 officials would be inducted into the NTA over the next two to three weeks. The agency's further recruitment and induction plan was also reviewed.

The NTA's offices will be shifted to new premises on a priority basis, with security arrangements to be strengthened through the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) teams.

The review meeting was held a day after Joshi met the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, NTA Director General, and other senior officials to assess the steps being taken by the examination agency in the wake of recent issues.

During the meeting, the minister was informed about measures being taken to reform the NTA's overall examination system. Officials said more than 50 staff members had already been removed from the agency.

The NTA has also advertised 10 new professional leadership positions, including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Finance Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, General Manager (Test Security), and General Manager (Research and Development and Psychometrics). The agency is in the process of onboarding professionals for these positions.

The minister was further informed that domain specialists from the private sector are being brought in for specialised areas, including cyber security, psychometrics and question-paper design.

Joshi directed the NTA to ensure strict compliance with established examination protocols. He also called for a complete overhaul of the Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture, including secluded rooms, air-gapped systems and device-deposit protocols, on a priority basis.

The NTA has also been directed to conduct a comprehensive audit of all examination processes and submit a report detailing the corrective measures taken.