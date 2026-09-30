SBI Research Suggests Right To Free And Fair Education Under Article 21

SBI Research has suggested changes to India's higher education system, including a possible amendment to Article 21 of the Constitution to support a right to free and fair educational opportunity.

The suggestions were part of its latest report, which also called for giving statutory status to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and introducing reforms in examinations conducted by state public service commissions.

What Does 'Free And Fair' Education Mean?

According to the report, the proposed right should protect students from fraud, discrimination and unreasonable barriers while accessing education.

"We propose whether Article 21 of Indian constitution can be amended to support a right to free and fair educational opportunity," the report said. It added that "free" should mean freedom from fraud, discrimination and unreasonable barriers.

SBI Research Seeks Changes In NTA

The report also suggested replacing the NTA's current status as a society registered under the Societies Registration Act with a statutory body created through an Act of Parliament.

SBI Research said the NTA had conducted more than 240 examinations for over 5.4 crore candidates by July 2024. It recommended clearer legal responsibilities, permanent expertise and independent review of the agency.

The report also referred to China's Gaokao examination and suggested that India could study its approach to areas such as logistics, implementation and handling examinations at a large scale.

More Investment In Higher Education

The report pointed to gaps in funding and staffing in higher education. It said the share of higher education in total government expenditure was around 1 per cent, down from 1.6 per cent in FY18.

It also noted that 34 per cent of sanctioned teaching positions across centrally funded institutions were vacant. SBI Research suggested raising the expenditure share to 1.5 per cent and filling vacant positions.

The report also called for faster expansion of vocational training. In 2025, 30.7 per cent of Indians aged 15-29 had received or were receiving vocational training, up from 7.1 per cent in 2018, according to the report.