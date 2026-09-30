Sanjay Gupta Reveals Why Feroz Khan Rejected <i>Hera Pheri</i> With Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna were two of the biggest stars in the 1970s and 80s. With their swagger, dialogue delivery, and onscreen charm, the duo were often cast together in films such as Hera Pheri, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Parvarish. But not many know that another actor was the first choice to act against Amitabh Bachchan in one of these movies.



Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta shared some interesting trivia about late actor Feroz Khan on Tuesday. The Kaante director said that Khan was actually offered the 1976 film Hera Pheri alongside Amitabh Bachchan.



Gupta said that Feroz Khan stepped away from the project for one simple reason - it would require him to work on Sundays.



Sanjay Gupta Says Feroz Khan Was Offered Hera Pheri



The filmmaker shared that Feroz Khan never worked on Sundays as a rule.



He wrote, “INTERESTING TRIVIA : Prakash Mehra offered Feroz Khan the film Hera Pheri with Amitabh Bachchan."

"Feroz Khan refused the film as it would require him to work shifts on Sunday. As a rule, Feroz Khan never worked on Sundays. And I thought I was the only one (sic),” he added.





Hera Pheri featured Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, and Saira Banu in the lead. Directed by Prakash Mehra, the film revolved around two friends and con artists, Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan) and Ajay (Vinod Khanna). Their bond becomes strained when they discover that their families are linked by some complicated events in the past.



Sanjay Gupta Recalls Feroz Khan's Personality



In another post, Gupta called the actor a “true gentleman” and said Feroz Khan was grateful to all the “those unknown film-makers who gave him breaks” in small films. The Qurbani actor felt that he would not have become successful without those directors backing him during his early days.



In a third post, Sanjay Gupta recalled a time when actor Raaj Kumar tried to say “something nasty” about Feroz Khan when the duo met in the lobby of the Oberoi Hotel.



“Feroz Khan just pulled off the actor's wig & the actor did not know how to face the situation & never came across Feroz Khan again,” he added.



Feroz Khan is known for films such as Qurbani, Dharmatma, Welcome and Aadmi Aur Insaan. He died in 2009 at the age of 69.



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