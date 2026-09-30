Soni Razdan Reveals Why Vidhu Vinod Chopra Paid Her For <i>Khamosh</i> 10 Years Later

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Khamosh may not have been a commercial success when it was released in theatres, but the film eventually found a wider audience after its television rights were sold in the 1990s. Soni Razdan, who starred in the film, recalled how the director had promised to pay the cast once he recovered the film's costs and he kept his word even a decade later.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Soni revealed she got the remuneration for the 1986 film 10 years later. “Vidhu Vinod Chopra is an incredible person. When I worked in Khamosh, I don't think he gave us any money. He told us, ‘When I sell the film or when I make the money back, everybody will get it across the board',” the actor said.

While not a commercial success in theatres, Khamosh became a cult hit on cable television. About a decade later, Soni received a cheque at her home, leaving her puzzled about why she had been sent the payment. "So I called him up, and he said, ‘I promised you, Soni, I will pay you',” Soni recalled.

Recalling the gesture emotionally, the actor described it as a “really incredible moment.”

Khamosh marked Vidhu Vinod Chopra's second feature film, with the filmmaker also backing the project as its producer. The suspense thriller featured an ensemble cast including Soni Razdan, Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Amol Palekar and Pankaj Kapoor.

The film follows a movie crew shooting in Kashmir, where the unit quickly covers up a budding actor's apparent suicide to avoid bad publicity. Her brother, an army officer, arrives at the remote location undercover to launch a private investigation. As he digs deeper into the industry's dark secrets, a series of mysterious murders occurs on set before he ultimately exposes the killer.

On the work front, Soni Razdan was last seen in the Netflix series Shaque. The show stars Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas and Harleen Sethi in key roles. The series began streaming on Netflix on September 24.

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