<i>Drishyam 3</i> Cast Fees: How Much Ajay Devgn, Tabu And Shriya Saran Are Charging For The Film

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Drishyam: The Conclusion. While fans await the actor's return as Vijay Salgaonkar on the big screen, another question has intrigued them. How much money did the star cast of the film make?

According to a report by Times Now, Ajay Devgn is being paid somewhere between Rs 18 crore and Rs 22 crore for the film. The report further stated that the actor charged Rs 30 crore for Drishyam 2, which was released in 2022.

The report stated that Tabu is being paid around Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3.5 crore for the film. Among other stars, Shriya Saran, who reprises her role as Nandini Salgaonkar in the film, is getting a remuneration of Rs 1 crore, per the report.

Ishita Dutta, who plays Vijay and Nandini's elder daughter Anju, is reportedly getting Rs 50 lakh to Rs 80 lakh for the final instalment of the film, while Rajat Kapoor, who essays the role of Mahesh Deshmukh, is reportedly earning between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 70 lakh for his part.

Drishyam: The Conclusion also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a key role. Details about his fees are not in the public domain. It is important to note that none of these figures have been officially confirmed by the makers of the film.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the third and final instalment in the Drishyam film franchise. Unlike its predecessors, Drishyam and Drishyam 2, the film will feature an original story and will not be narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

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