National Testing Agency Scorecard Lost Or Stolen? Check Steps To Get A Duplicate Copy

NTA Scorecard: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shared the process for candidates who have lost, misplaced, damaged or had their scorecard stolen or destroyed. Candidates can apply for re-issuance of their NTA scorecard by following the prescribed procedure and submitting the required documents.

In a recent update, NTA advised candidates to first check DigiLocker to see whether their scorecard is available for download. If the document is available, candidates can download it directly and do not need to submit a separate application.

For candidates whose scorecard is not available on DigiLocker, NTA has provided an alternative process. They will have to download and fill Annexure-1 attached to the notification dated September 17, 2026, available on the official NTA website.

NTA Duplicate Scorecard: Steps To Apply

Check DigiLocker: Candidates should first check their DigiLocker account for the scorecard. If available, it can be downloaded without submitting an application.

Candidates should first check their DigiLocker account for the scorecard. If available, it can be downloaded without submitting an application. Download Annexure-1: If the scorecard is not available on DigiLocker, candidates need to download Annexure-1 from the NTA notification dated September 17, 2026.

If the scorecard is not available on DigiLocker, candidates need to download Annexure-1 from the NTA notification dated September 17, 2026. Fill the form: Complete Annexure-1 with the required details as specified by NTA.

Complete Annexure-1 with the required details as specified by NTA. Attach documents: Candidates must attach all enclosures mentioned in the public notice along with the completed application.

Candidates must attach all enclosures mentioned in the public notice along with the completed application. Send by email: The completed form and required documents can be emailed to result@nta.gov.in.

The completed form and required documents can be emailed to result@nta.gov.in. Send by post: Alternatively, candidates can send the documents through Registered Post or Speed Post to the Director (Examinations), National Testing Agency, 5th Floor, Government of India Press Building, Minto Road, New Delhi - 110002.

NTA said the duplicate scorecard will be issued after verification of records and as per the prescribed procedure.