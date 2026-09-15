CSIR NET June 2026 Result Out: Check Rank Card, Scorecard Download Steps

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 result and rank cards. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results and download their scorecards from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will need their application number and password to log in and access the rank card.

The CSIR-UGC NET exam is held for candidates who want to qualify for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions in science and technology-related subjects at higher education institutions.

The June 2026 exam was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026, in computer-based mode.

Read full notice here

How to download CSIR NET rank card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Go to the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in .

. Click on "Result and Rank of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026."

Enter your application number and password.

Click on the login option.

Your rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and keep a printout for future use.

CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 qualifying marks

Candidates need to meet the minimum qualifying marks set for their respective categories.

General, EWS and OBC: 33 per cent

33 per cent SC, ST and PwD: 25 per cent

The scorecard includes details such as marks obtained, qualification status and eligibility for JRF and Assistant Professor positions. Candidates should check their scorecards carefully and make sure all the details are correct.

CSIR NET June 2026 result details

Earlier, on August 29, 2026, NTA released the final answer key and results for more than 1.87 lakh candidates who appeared for the June 2026 examination.