"Truly Like A Son To Me": Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra's Sweet Message For Nick Jonas On His 34th Birthday

On the occasion of Nick Jonas's 34th birthday, his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. She shared a couple of pictures with him. In one of them, the duo were seen twinning in matching outfits.

Dropping the pictures, Madhu Chopra wrote, "Happy Birthday, @nickjonas So grateful to have you as a part of our family. You're not just my son-in-law but truly like a son to me. Your kindness, hard work, and the love you have for our family mean so much. Wishing you a day filled with happiness, love, and everything you deserve!"

Take a look at the post below:

In other news, a few months ago, Priyanka joined her husband, Nick Jonas, and brother-in-law, Joe Jonas, on the Hey Jonas podcast, where the trio spoke about parenthood, family life, and balancing busy careers with raising children.

During the conversation, Priyanka spoke about how motherhood had changed her perspective on her own capabilities. Recalling a recent night when Malti was unwell, the actor spoke about finding strength she never knew she had.

Priyanka said, "You have so much more to give than you give yourself credit for. I thought I could not function without those 8 hours of sleep, but today we are awake almost every one and a half hours, and we are functioning well; we are okay. Because she was not feeling well. To many, you are capable because you love this thing so much more than anything ever before."

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

Also Read: What Nick Jonas Admires Most About Priyanka Chopra As A Mother To Malti Marie