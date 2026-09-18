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UGC-NET 2026 Re-Exam Scorecards Out For English, Commerce, Sociology Papers; Download Here

UGC NET June 2026 Results Out: The testing agency conducted the examination for English, Commerce, and Sociology papers at 454 exam centres across 272 cities nationwide on September 9 and 10.

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UGC-NET 2026 Re-Exam Scorecards Out For English, Commerce, Sociology Papers; Download Here
UGC NET June 2026 Results Out: A total of 824 candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).
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UGC NET June 2026 Results Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the UGC NET June 2026 examination for English, Commerce, and Sociology papers. Candidates can check and download their scorecards through the official website. A total of 824 candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), 11,610 for Assistant Professor eligibility, and 23,154 for PhD admissions.

The testing agency conducted the examination for English, Commerce, and Sociology papers at 454 exam centres across 272 cities nationwide on September 9 and 10.

A total of 1,96,491 candidates, including 1,29,552 female candidates, 66,931 male candidates, and eight third-gender candidates, registered for the examination for these papers. Of these, 1,20,355 candidates appeared for the examination.

The question papers, provisional answer keys, and recorded responses of the concerned candidates for the three subjects were released on September 10, and challenges were invited until September 13.

The NTA stated that the challenges received were verified by experts and that the results were processed based on the answer keys finalised by them.

The agency said the eligibility criteria, self-declarations, and various documents of the eligible candidates will be verified by the authorities concerned in accordance with the norms specified in the UGC NET June 2026 Information Bulletin and as per due process.

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