When To Expect UGC NET June 2026 Certificates? Check Last Year's Date

UGC NET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 results on Friday. A total of 4,241 candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor eligibility. 45,904 applicants qualified for 'Assistant Professor and admission to PhD,' meanwhile, 97,434 are eligible for PhD admissions only, as per official records. Candidates can login to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, to view and download their scorecard.

According to previous records, the certificates for the UGC NET exam are made available on the NTА website after the declaration of the result. For the last examination cycle, the NET certificates were issued in the month of April, while the results were declared on February 4.

The NTA conducted the UGC NET 2026 examinations from June 22 to 30, and a retest on July 5, 2026, across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes. However, the results have been declared for 84 subjects The NTA will conduct a re-examination for the remaining three subjects on September 9 and 10.

The UGC NET certificates will be issued for the following categories:

Certificate for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) only

Certificate for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor

Certificate for the eligibility of Assistant Professor and admission to PhD

Certificate for admission to PhD only

In case a candidate faces any difficulty while downloading the UGC NET certificates, they can mail their grievances at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET is conducted twice a year (June and December) to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD' and 'admission to PhD only' in Indian universities and colleges.