UGC NET June 2026 Marking Scheme Explained, Here's How To Calculate NTA Score

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all prepared to publish the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 final answer key this week, according to an official announcement. It is important to note that the UGC NET June 2026 result will be based on the final answer keys declared by the exam body. Candidates can use the official marking scheme to calculate their expected scores.

Based on the official marking scheme, each question carries two marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses. Candidates must also note that no marks will be given for unanswered or unattempted questions.

UGC NET 2026: Marking Scheme Explained

The testing agency has prescribed the following marking rules for the UGC NET exam:

To answer a question, candidates must choose one option as the correct option

Each question carries two marks

For each correct response, the candidate will get two (2) marks

There is no negative marking for incorrect responses

No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for review

For latest updates | UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: NTA To Release Final Answer Key For 84 Subjects This Week, Check Latest Updates Here

Procedure Adopted For Multi Session paper

According to the official exam notification, the NTA follows the normalisation procedure based on 'Percentile Score' for compilation of NTA scores for multi-session papers. The process is used for ensuring that candidates are neither benefitted nor disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the examination, the official document noted.

What Are Percentile Scores?

According to official guidelines, percentile scores are based on the relative performance of all those who have appeared for the examination. In this process, the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below (same or lower raw scores) than a particular percentile in that examination. Therefore, the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate percentiles, as per the testing agency's guidelines.