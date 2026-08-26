CSIR NET 2026 Final Answer Key This Week, Says Exam Body

CSIR NET 2026 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is prepared to announce the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2026 final answer key this week, the testing agency announced today. The exam body conducted the CSIR NET 2026 exam on July 17 and 18 in computer-based mode across 224 cities at 352 examination centres. Earlier this month, the NTA had released the CSIR NET provisional answer key on August 16. The answer key challenge window was open from August 16 to 18, 2026. A total of 1,87,739 candidates have registered for the exam this year.

In a social media post on X, the testing agency announced:

"The final answer keys and results for UGC NET (84 subjects), CSIR NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on NTA's website, this week."

Candidates must note that the CSIR NET 2026 result will be based on the final answer key. The exam body has advised candidates to rely only on official channels.

The NET exam will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD' and 'admission to PhD only' in Indian universities and colleges.

According to the official document, CSIR and UGC provide fellowships for research under expert guidance of faculty members and scientists working in university departments, national laboratories, and institutions in various fields of Science and interdisciplinary areas of research. Joint CSIR UGC NET fellowships are accepted in universities, IITs, post graduate colleges, and government research establishments.