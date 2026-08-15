UGC-NET 2026 Answer Key To Be Released On August 16: Testing Agency

The provisional answer key for UGC-NET 2026 will be published on August 16, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Friday.

The NTA said the provisional answer keys for CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will also be published on the same day on its website.

"The provisional answer keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on 16 August 2026 on NTA's website," the NTA said in a post on X.

The NTA advised candidates to rely only on official communications from the testing agency.

The agency conducted the UGC NET examinations on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and a retest on July 5.

UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes. The examination consists of two papers: Paper I, which includes 50 questions on teaching aptitude, reasoning ability, and general awareness, and Paper II, which contains 100 subject-related multiple-choice questions.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination was held on July 17 and 18 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to determine eligibility for the award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an assistant professor, and admission to PhD programmes at institutions across India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)