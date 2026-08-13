UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all prepared to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 answer key anytime soon. According to an official announcement on Monday, the testing agency will release the provisional answer key PDF, response sheet and question paper on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, this week. The NTA conducted the UGC NET examinations on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and a retest on July 5, 2026.
As per official information, the UGC NET June 2026 applicants will be given a chance to challenge the answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof. Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs 200 per answer key challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee.
Candidates must note that only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the objection window will be considered for review. Challenges without justification, or evidence, or after the stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.
Important Update!— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 10, 2026
Provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on the official website this week.
Candidates will be able to view them, and to raise a challenge within the notified window.
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The UGC NET 2026 will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On UGC NET 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet, Challenge Link
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Date LIVE: How Many Exams In A Year?
The UGC NET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency twice a year (June and December sessions). Once the exam is conducted, the UGC NET provisional answer key is released, followed by the final answer key and the UGC NET result.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: When Was The Exam Conducted?
The UGC NET June 2026 examinations were conducted at different locations throughout the country on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026. The NTA also conducted a re-exam of the June 22 paper at the CT Group of Institutions exam centre, Jalandhar, on July 5, 2026.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: NTA Advises Candidates To Regularly Check Official Website
The National Testing Agency has advised the UGC NET June 2026 candidates to keep an eye on the official website. The NTA is set to publish the answer key PDF this week, the agency announced in a social media post on X.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: 'Is The Response Sheet Out?'
The UGC NET June 2026 answer key PDF is not out yet. However, the testing agency is all prepared to issue the provisional answer key, along with the question paper attempted and response sheet of the candidates, this week, the NTA announced in a public notice.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Response Sheet, Answers This Week, Says NTA
The provisional answer keys for the UGC NET June 2026 examination, along with the attempted question paper and response sheet, will be published on the NTA's official website this week, the testing agency announced.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Where To Find Response Sheet PDF
The UGC NET candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key PDF from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access their response sheet, applicants must enter their application number and password.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Be Ready With Your Login Credentials
NET candidates are advised to keep their login credentials, such as application number and password, ready to download their response sheet and the attempted question paper of the UGC NET June 2026 exam.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Response Sheet Anytime Soon
The NTA has announced that it will release the UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key PDF this week. Students can expect the response sheet and question paper anytime soon.