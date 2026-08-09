UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 provisional answer key soon on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA conducted the UGC NET examinations on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and a retest on July 5, 2026. More than a month has passed since the NET exam concluded, leaving candidates anxious about score estimation and PhD admission timeline. Responding to queries on the delay, an NTA source told NDTV that "the June examination covered 87 subjects, which is a huge exercise." "We will release the results soon", the source added.

Along with the official answer keys, the NTA will also share the attempted question paper and response sheets of the applicants. As per official information, the UGC NET applicants will be given a chance to challenge the answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof. Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs 200 per answer key challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee.

Candidates must note that only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the objection window will be considered for review. Challenges without justification, or evidence, or after the stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

The UGC NET 2026 will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.

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