UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 provisional answer key soon on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA conducted the UGC NET examinations on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and a retest on July 5, 2026. More than a month has passed since the NET exam concluded, leaving candidates anxious about score estimation and PhD admission timeline. Responding to queries on the delay, an NTA source told NDTV that "the June examination covered 87 subjects, which is a huge exercise." "We will release the results soon", the source added.
Along with the official answer keys, the NTA will also share the attempted question paper and response sheets of the applicants. As per official information, the UGC NET applicants will be given a chance to challenge the answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof. Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs 200 per answer key challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee.
Candidates must note that only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the objection window will be considered for review. Challenges without justification, or evidence, or after the stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.
The UGC NET 2026 will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet, Challenge Link
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Date LIVE: How Many Exams In A Year?
The UGC NET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency twice a year (June and December sessions). Once the exam is conducted, the UGC NET provisional answer key is released, followed by the final answer key and the UGC NET result.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: 'The Uncertainty Is Worse Than The Wait,' Says JNU Student
Shreshtha Sharma, a student from the Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of International Studies expressing her anxiety said, "the uncertainty is worse than the wait." "We don't know when the answer keys will be released, so it's impossible to estimate our scores or plan our next steps. A simple timeline would ease a lot of anxiety," she stated.
NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Latest Updates
The NTA is yet to officially confirm the UGC NET June 2026 answer key release date.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan inaugurated a state-of-the-art STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Lab at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Pitampura, on Thursday. The lab enables students to explore robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, interactive STEM equipment and hands-on science modules, encouraging curiosity, innovation and problem-solving through experiential learning.
Read full story | Delhi Chief Minister, Shikhar Dhawan Inaugurate STEM Lab At Sarvodaya Vidyalaya In Pitampura
NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Comparison With Last Year's Release Date
Last year, for the June exam cycle the UGC NET provisional answer key was published on July 6. The exams were conducted between June 25 and 29. However, for the June 2026 exam cycle, the NTA has not given any official confirmation till now.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Question Paper, Response Sheet Not Out Yet
The National Testing Agency is yet to issue the provisional answer key PDF along with the question paper attempted and response sheets of the candidates for the UGC NET June 2026 exam. Over a month has passed since the exam concluded, leaving candidates anxious about score estimation and the next stage of the process.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: When Was The Exam Conducted?
The UGC NET June 2026 examinations were conducted at different locations throughout the country on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026. The NTA also conducted a re-exam of the June 22 paper at the CT Group of Institutions exam centre, Jalandhar, on July 5, 2026.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: NTA Source Says "Huge Exercise"
Responding to queries on the delay, an NTA source told NDTV: "The June examination covered 87 subjects, which is a huge exercise. We will release the results soon."
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: NTA Yet To Announce Official Date
The National Testing Agency is yet to officially confirm the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key release date. Stay tuned for latest updates.
NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Response Sheet Update
The NTA is expected to upload the UGC NET June 2026 answer key PDF, response sheet, and the attempted question paper soon on its official portal. More than a month has passed since the NET exam concluded, leaving candidates anxious about score estimation and PhD admission timeline.