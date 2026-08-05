'Writing New Constitution?': UGC-NET Aspirants Question NTA Over Result Delay

UGC-NET June 2026 Results: More than a month after the conclusion of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the provisional answer key or issue any official update on the answer key or result declaration timeline. The examination was conducted in computer-based mode from June 22 to June 30 across 87 subjects, and lakhs of candidates are still awaiting the next stage of the evaluation process.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) is conducted twice a year to determine eligibility for admission to PhD programmes, recruitment as Assistant Professors, and the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF).

The prolonged delay has left aspirants increasingly anxious, with many expressing concern over the absence of any official communication from the testing agency. Candidates have been urging the NTA to release the provisional answer key at the earliest so they can verify their responses, estimate their scores, and, if necessary, raise objections before the final answer key is prepared and the results are declared.

The delay is also longer than the timelines followed in previous examination cycles. In the June 2025 session, held between June 25 and June 29, the NTA released the provisional answer key on July 5. Similarly, for the December 2025-January 2026 cycle, conducted between December 31 and January 7, the provisional answer key was published on January 14.

As the wait continues, candidates have taken to social media to seek answers from the NTA and request the early release of the UGC-NET June 2026 provisional answer key and results.

One candidate wrote, "With folded hands, we appeal to the NTA on behalf of lakhs of young students. The prolonged uncertainty has mentally exhausted aspirants who have been waiting for an update."

The candidate further added, "Earlier, the UGC-NET answer key used to be released within a few days of the examination, and the NTA would also issue a notice immediately after the exam. This time, neither has happened. Why?"

Drawing a comparison with another national-level examination, the candidate wrote, "The NEET exam is conducted across India and abroad, with around 23 lakh candidates appearing, and its results were declared within 25 days. The UGC-NET is conducted only in India in computer-based mode for over seven lakh candidates, yet even after more than 40 days, there is no sign of the answer key. Why?"

Another candidate posted, "Dear NTA, at this point, the UGC-NET answer key feels like a myth-everyone talks about it, but nobody has actually seen it. Are you evaluating the papers, writing a new constitution, or waiting for the next NET cycle before releasing the answer key?"

A third candidate wrote, "How much longer do we have to wait for the UGC-NET answer key? Please release it, or at least provide an official update on the reason for the delay. The uncertainty is becoming increasingly difficult for aspirants."

So far, the NTA has not issued any official statement explaining the delay or announcing when the provisional answer key and results for the UGC-NET June 2026 session will be released.