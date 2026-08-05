UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 provisional answer key soon on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Around a month has passed since the NET exam concluded, leaving candidates anxious about score estimation and PhD admission timeline. NDTV has reached out to the Ministry of Education for the UGC NET June 2026 answer key release date, however, there is no response as of now. The same will be updated when the ministry responds.
The testing agency conducted the NET examinations on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and a retest on July 5, 2026. Along with the official answer keys, the NTA will also share the attempted question paper and response sheets of the applicants. As per official information, the UGC NET applicants will be given a chance to challenge the answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof.
Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs 200 per answer key challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee. The UGC NET will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.
Meanwhile, as per reports, following the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy, the National Testing Agency has floated a Rs 7.5 crore tender for round-the-clock security services at its headquarters at Minto Road, regional offices at Okhla, storage facilities and other notified locations.
According to the tender document, the move aims to safeguard NTA's personnel, visitors, assets, premises, records, confidential examination material, server rooms, strong rooms and other critical infrastructure.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: 'Aspirants Deserve Transparency'
Students and educators have expressed that the wait has turned into a daily refresh routine, with candidates asking NTA to either release the answer key or announce a date. In a social media post on X, Educator Ashwani Tyagi stated that "thousands of aspirants deserve transparency and a timeline."
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: What Government Said On Exam Reforms
The government informed the Supreme Court that it has constituted a High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on examination reforms to recommend structural improvements in the conduct of public examinations and to modernise examination systems.
The government said the reforms are intended to create a stronger institutional framework capable of learning from previous examination cycles through systematic use of experience, data and information, thereby reducing vulnerabilities and improving oversight.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: What Centre Said To Supreme Court On Paper Leaks?
In a compliance affidavit filed before a bench headed by Justice P S Narasimha, the Ministry of Education said the reforms are aimed at creating a robust and institutionalised system that preserves institutional memory, strengthens examination security and prevents future incidents of paper leaks or other malpractices, according to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).
The centre said that Parliament has further strengthened the legal framework against examination fraud through the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, building on the 2024 law that criminalised question paper leaks, impersonation, tampering with computer systems and other examination-related offences.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: NTA Moves To Tighten Security With Rs 7.5 Crore Tender
As per reports, following the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy, the National Testing Agency has floated a Rs 7.5 crore tender for round-the-clock security services at its headquarters at Minto Road, regional offices at Okhla, storage facilities and other notified locations.
According to the tender document, the move aims to safeguard NTA's personnel, visitors, assets, premises, records, confidential examination material, server rooms, strong rooms and other critical infrastructure.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: NTA Invites Bids For High-Security Printing Services
The National Testing Agency has invited bids from printing agencies to handle the printing of confidential examination materials. Interested firms can submit their applications through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal by 7 pm on August 20, 2026.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: What If There Is Discrepancy In Answer Key?
According to official information, the testing agency will also give an opportunity to applicants to challenge the UGC NET 2026 answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Where To Check Provisional Answer Key PDF?
UGC NET candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key PDF from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Date LIVE: How Many Exams In A Year?
The UGC NET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency twice a year (June and December sessions). Once the exam is conducted, the UGC NET provisional answer key is released, followed by the final answer key and the UGC NET result.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Question Paper, Response Sheet Not Out Yet
The National Testing Agency is yet to issue the provisional answer key PDF along with the question paper attempted and response sheets of the candidates for the UGC NET June 2026 exam. Almost a month has passed since the exam concluded, leaving candidates anxious about score estimation and the next stage of the process.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: When Was The Exam Conducted?
The UGC NET June 2026 examinations were conducted at different locations throughout the country on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026. The NTA also conducted a re-exam of the June 22 paper at the CT Group of Institutions exam centre, Jalandhar, on July 5, 2026.