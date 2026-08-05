UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 provisional answer key soon on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Around a month has passed since the NET exam concluded, leaving candidates anxious about score estimation and PhD admission timeline. NDTV has reached out to the Ministry of Education for the UGC NET June 2026 answer key release date, however, there is no response as of now. The same will be updated when the ministry responds.

The testing agency conducted the NET examinations on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and a retest on July 5, 2026. Along with the official answer keys, the NTA will also share the attempted question paper and response sheets of the applicants. As per official information, the UGC NET applicants will be given a chance to challenge the answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof.

Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs 200 per answer key challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee. The UGC NET will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.

Meanwhile, as per reports, following the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy, the National Testing Agency has floated a Rs 7.5 crore tender for round-the-clock security services at its headquarters at Minto Road, regional offices at Okhla, storage facilities and other notified locations.

According to the tender document, the move aims to safeguard NTA's personnel, visitors, assets, premises, records, confidential examination material, server rooms, strong rooms and other critical infrastructure.

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