UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 provisional answer key release date. Over 25 days have passed since the NET exam concluded, leaving candidates anxious about score estimation and PhD admission timeline. NDTV has reached out to the Ministry of Education for a timeline on the UGC NET June 2026 answer key publication, however, there is no response as of now. The same will be updated when the ministry responds.

The testing agency conducted the NET examinations on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and a retest on July 5, 2026. Along with the official answer keys, the NTA will also share the attempted question paper and response sheets of the applicants. As per official information, the UGC NET applicants will be given a chance to challenge an answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof.

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Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs 200 per answer key challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee. The UGC NET will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Release Date