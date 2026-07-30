UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 provisional answer key release date. Over 25 days have passed since the NET exam concluded, leaving candidates anxious about score estimation and PhD admission timeline. NDTV has reached out to the Ministry of Education for a timeline on the UGC NET June 2026 answer key publication, however, there is no response as of now. The same will be updated when the ministry responds.
The testing agency conducted the NET examinations on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and a retest on July 5, 2026. Along with the official answer keys, the NTA will also share the attempted question paper and response sheets of the applicants. As per official information, the UGC NET applicants will be given a chance to challenge an answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof.
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Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs 200 per answer key challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee. The UGC NET will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Release Date
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: What If There Is Discrepancy In Answer Key?
According to official information, the testing agency will also give an opportunity to applicants to challenge the UGC NET 2026 answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Where To Check Provisional Answers Officially?
UGC NET candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key PDF from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Why NET Exam?
The UGC NET 2026 exam will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Release Date LIVE: How Many Exams In A Year?
The UGC NET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency twice a year (June and December sessions). Once the exam is conducted, the UGC NET provisional answer key is released, followed by the final answer key and the UGC NET result.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Question Paper, Response Sheet Not Out Yet
The National Testing Agency is yet to issue the provisional answer key PDF along with the question paper attempted and response sheets of the candidates for the UGC NET June 2026 exam. Over 25 days have passed since the exam concluded, leaving candidates anxious about score estimation and the next stage of the process.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Release Date LIVE: When Was The Exam Conducted?
The UGC NET June 2026 examinations were conducted at different locations throughout the country on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026. The NTA also conducted a re-exam of the June 22 paper at the CT Group of Institutions exam centre, Jalandhar, on July 5, 2026.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Release Date LIVE: NTA Yet To Announce Official Date
The National Testing Agency is yet to officially confirm the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key release date. Stay tuned for latest updates.