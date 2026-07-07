UGC NET Last Exam Cycle's Cutoff For History, Political Science, Sociology

UGC NET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC NET examination for the June 2026 examination cycle from June 22 to 30, and on July 5. With the candidates now waiting for the answer key, UGC NET result, and final qualifying marks, the focus has been shifted to UGC NET 2026 cutoff. The UGC NET cutoff will be important for aspirants as it will determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and PhD admission categories.

History, Political Science and Sociology are among the most closely watched subjects in UGC NET, with competition usually varying by category and paper difficulty. Once the cutoff list is out, it will give candidates a clearer idea of their qualification chances and the score range required in the latest cycle. Until the official cut-off list 2026 is published, here are the last exam cycle's qualifying marks to help students plan their academic journey.

UGC NET History Cutoff

The UGC NET 2026 history exam was conducted on June 25 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Check the last year's cutoff scores for different categories below.

History December 2025 Cutoff (Unreserved Category)

JRF: 216

216 Assistant Professor: 192

192 Phd Only: 168

A total of 172 candidates qualified for the JRF ward in last year's December cycle exam.

UGC NET Political Science Cutoff

The NTA conducted the UGC NET Political Science exam on June 23 in morning shift.

Political Science December 2025 Cutoff (Unreserved Category)

JRF: 214

214 Assistant Professor: 188

188 Phd Only: 164

A total of 173 candidates cleared the JRF cutoff, while 2333 applicants qualified for the post of Assistant Professor.

UGC NET Sociology Cutoff

The Sociology paper examination was held on June 30 in the evening shift.

Sociology December 2025 Cutoff (Unreserved Category)

JRF: 232

232 Assistant Professor: 208

208 Phd Only: 180

A total of 71 candidates cleared the JRF cutoff, and 784 qualified for the post of Assistant professor.

READ MORE | UGC NET 2026 Answer Key To Be Out Soon: How To Download, Objection Process

The testing agency is expected to display the question paper, provisional answer key PDF, and recorded responses by the candidates soon on its official portal.

Candidates must note that the final cut-off will come only after result declaration, along with the subject-wise and category-wise qualifying marks.