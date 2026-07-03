UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon; Here's What Candidates Need To Know

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key along with candidates' response sheets soon on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Although the agency has not announced an official date yet, past trends indicate that the provisional answer key is usually published within one to two weeks after the conclusion of the examination.

The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted from June 22 to June 30 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Once released, candidates will be able to check their recorded responses, estimate scores, and raise objections against discrepancies in the provisional key.

How To Download UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key once released:

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the 'UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key' link on the homepage.

Log in using the application number, date of birth/password and security pin.

The provisional answer key, question paper and response sheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save the documents for future reference.

Candidates dissatisfied with any answer in the provisional key will be allowed to submit objections online within the stipulated period. NTA will release the final answer key after reviewing all challenges.

UGC NET June Result 2026

UGC NET Result 2026 is expected to be announced after the NTA reviews all objections raised against the provisional answer key. The agency will release the final answer key along with the UGC NET June 2026 result. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.