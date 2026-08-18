UGC NET 2026 Challenge Link Closes Today For 84 Subjects: Here's How To Raise Objection

UGC NET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 answer key challenge link today, August 18, as per the official schedule. In a public notice issued on August 16, the testing agency stated that the UGC NET objection window will remain open from August 16 to 18, 2026. Applicants can view their response sheets and the attempted question paper from the official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET challenge link is also available on the official website of the NTA.

The UGC NET 2026 exams were conducted for a total of 87 subjects. As per official information, the provisional answer key PDFs and challenge link has been issued for 84 subjects as of now. For the three remaining subjects - English, Commerce, and Sociology - the NTA has announced a re-exam on September 9 and 10.

In case of discrepancies in the answers, candidates can challenge the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key along with valid justification and proof. Applicants must pay an amount of Rs 200 per answer key challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee.

It is important to note that only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the objection window will be considered for review. The NTA stated that challenges without justification, or evidence, or after the stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

According to official guidelines, if a challenge is accepted by the subject experts, the resulting correction will be applied uniformly to all candidates of that subject. The answer key finalised after considering all challenges will be treated as final, the NTA noted. Applicants must keep in mind that the UGC NET June 2026 result will be based on the final answer key published after review.