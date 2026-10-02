'He Got Some Inner Strength': Captain Smit Machchhar's Father On His Heroics

The first emotion of the parents of hero pilot Smit Machchhar after learning of their son's heroics was "fear". Within minutes, they recovered from the initial shock and rushed to a temple. "We prayed, 'God, whatever happens, no bad news should come; please save him,'" Bhupendra Machchhar, the pilot's father, told NDTV, reminiscing about the most difficult few hours of his life.

The hero pilot, who saved 174 flydubai passengers from almost certain death by staving off an axe attack from his co-pilot inside the cockpit, is recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Bhupendra Machchhar credits "God" for giving him the strength to show his heroism against all odds.

"Like any parent, the first thought that came was one of shock and fear. Immediately, we lit a lamp before God and prayed," he told NDTV Managing Editor Shiv Aroor.

"No one is specifically trained for this kind of situation. But it was God's grace - some inner strength guided him. When the crisis arose, he tackled it, using every ounce of his power. I would say it is mostly God's blessing," he added.

Also read: 'I Was Injured But Couldn't Let Passengers Die': Captain Smit Machchhar To PM Modi

He said the injured pilot is recovering well, but it will take a while for his wounds to fully heal.

"The doctors said it will take time for these wounds to heal. He has sustained injuries to his head and both hands. His head was operated on, and he has received quite a few stitches. I won't be able to provide all the exact details today, but the wounds are significant, and it will take some time to recover," he added.

Bhupendra Machchhar said his son is passionate about his profession and would regularly help other pilots. "Flying is like his wife," he quipped.

"Truthfully speaking, he has been flying for nearly 17 years now. Over these 17 years, how he has guided hundreds of pilots - how to give interviews, how to grasp critical aviation matters - has been in his nature all along. Flying is everything to him. He doesn't think about anything else beyond doing his job well and flying at the highest level," he said.

Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, an Omani national, with an axe inside the cockpit of the plane. During the fight, the plane plummeted. Realising that if he and his passengers were to survive, he would have to act fast, he opened the cockpit and alerted the crew and passengers about the attack despite his serious injuries. Other passengers overpowered the attacker, and off-duty pilots safely landed the plane.

"When he fell inside the cockpit, he made up his mind that whatever had to be done had to be done right then, otherwise nothing would survive. In his mind, he realised fighting back was the only way. He took action and succeeded. He had one firm conviction: none of the passengers behind him should lose their lives. That was foremost in his mind. God supported that intention," his father said.

Also read: In Phone Call, Hero Pilot Tells PM Modi What Gave Him Courage During Attack

He said he is proud of his son but is more concerned about his well-being.

"When such an incident happens... we are very simple people. Everyone kept calling it a proud moment, but for me, my wife, and his wife, our primary concern was his well-being. While it is a proud moment, our priority is to take care of our boy first," he said.

He said his son would resume his professional duties after his full recovery.

He also gave a message to the young people of the country.

"Looking at Smit's values and our family background, I would only say to Gen Z and the youth: observe the respect he gives to his parents and the grounded life he leads. The better your thoughts and deeds, the more the Almighty stands by you in times of difficulty. Truth and honesty always prevail. Holding onto integrity is the real path to success," he said.