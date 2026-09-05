UGC NET June 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card Out: What Candidates Must Know

UGC NET June 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the UGC-NET June 2026 re-examination of English, Commerce, and Sociology papers, scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and 10 across the country. Candidates can download their admit cards along with the undertaking from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, using their login credentials.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned on the admit card to avoid any inconvenience on the examination day. The instructions include key exam-day guidelines, details on what to carry, reporting time, dress code, and other important information.

In case of any difficulty while downloading the admit card or any discrepancy in the particulars mentioned on it, candidates must contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Candidates have already been informed about their examination city and date through the Advance City Intimation Slip issued on September 1.

The testing agency declared the UGC-NET June 2026 results for 84 of the 87 subjects on August 28.

The re-examination for the three subjects - English, Commerce, and Sociology - was announced after the NTA received several complaints regarding multiple errors in the question papers.

Accordingly, the NTA constituted a committee to examine the reported errors. The committee found that the three papers contained several factual, typographical, and translation errors, including misspelled names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the wording of question stems, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts. It also found that a significant number of questions had been repeated from previously administered examinations.

The committee recommended that, in the interest of conducting a fair and error-free examination, the three papers should be re-conducted.