UGC NET Re-Exam 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon: Here's How To Download

UGC NET Re-Exam Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET re-exam admit card for three subjects - Sociology, Commerce and English - anytime soon. Once released, the hall ticket will be available for download on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must keep their login credentials ready to access their admit cards. To avoid last-minute hassle, candidates are advised to download and print their admit cards as soon as they are released.

The UGC NET Re-Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and 10 for Commerce, English and Sociology in online mode across two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while Shift 2 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Ahead of the release of the admit card, the NTA issued the UGC NET Re-Examination City Intimation Slip on September 1, 2026. On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a valid photo ID proof and a passport-size photograph, along with their admit card.

UGC NET Re-Exam Admit Card 2026: Steps To Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their UGC NET re-exam admit card once it is released:

Step 1: Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the "UGC NET Re-Exam Admit Card."

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth in the designated fields.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button.

Step 6: The UGC NET Re-Exam Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

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UGC NET Re-Exam Admit Card 2026: What To Do In Case Of Discrepancies

If a candidate finds any error in the details mentioned on the admit card, such as the examination venue, date or subject, they should immediately contact the NTA through the UGC NET helpline numbers. Candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 8076535482 or 7703859909 on working days between 10 am and 5:30 pm.