CSIR NET June 2026 Result Declared: Check Scorecard Direct Link Here

CSIR NET June 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the scores of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination today, August 29. The examination was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 1,87,739 registered candidates across 224 cities in India. Of these, 1,50,057 candidates appeared for the examination. The test was conducted across five subjects-Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now log in to the official CSIR UGC NET website to view, download and print their scorecards.

Direct Link: CSIR NET June 2026 Result

CSIR UGC NET June 2026: Exam And Candidate Details

According to the NTA press release, 1,87,739 candidates registered for the June 2026 examination, while 1,50,057 candidates appeared.

The gender-wise candidate details are:

Female candidates: 1,11,274 registered; 90,380 appeared

1,11,274 registered; 90,380 appeared Male candidates: 76,463 registered; 59,675 appeared

76,463 registered; 59,675 appeared Third gender: 2 registered; 2 appeared

2 registered; 2 appeared Total: 1,87,739 registered; 1,50,057 appeared

The subject-wise attendance details are:

Life Sciences: 83,546 registered; 67,650 appeared

83,546 registered; 67,650 appeared Mathematical Sciences: 31,574 registered; 24,964 appeared

31,574 registered; 24,964 appeared Physical Sciences: 27,791 registered; 21,810 appeared

27,791 registered; 21,810 appeared Chemical Sciences: 38,740 registered; 30,885 appeared

38,740 registered; 30,885 appeared Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences: 6,088 registered; 4,748 appeared

How To Download CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Scorecard?

Candidates can follow these steps to check their scores:

Visit the official CSIR-UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link for the CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 scorecard/result.

Enter the required login credentials like application number and password.

The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Check the details mentioned on the scorecard carefully.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Important: NTA has stated that the eligibility criteria, self-declaration and other documents of eligible candidates will be verified by the concerned authorities as per the prescribed process.