Centre Invites Suggestions To Make Public Exams More Secure, Transparent

The High-Powered Task Force (HPTF), formed by the Government of India and chaired by Nandan Nilekani, has invited students, parents, teachers, experts, and other stakeholders to share suggestions on comprehensive reforms in the conduct, security, design, and governance of public examinations, including those conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Suggestions can be submitted by September 13, 2026.

The task force is examining measures aimed at strengthening institutional systems and processes, ensuring examination integrity and security, deploying appropriate technologies, augmenting examination infrastructure, promoting accessibility and inclusion, and safeguarding student well-being.

To make the public examination system robust, secure, transparent, equitable, and future-ready, the HPTF considers the experience, knowledge, and perspectives of all stakeholders extremely valuable. It has invited suggestions from students and candidates; parents, teachers, and academic institutions; examination-conducting and test-indenting bodies; subject matter experts and technology professionals; industry organisations; civil society organisations; and other interested stakeholders.

Suggestions may relate to the following areas:

Conduct and security of public examinations;

Examination design and assessment methodology;

Governance, accountability, and institutional arrangements;

Prevention, detection, and redressal of examination malpractices;

Use of technology, including secure computer-based testing;

Creation and augmentation of examination infrastructure;

Inclusive examination frameworks for better access across social, economic, regional, and linguistic groups;

Transparency, grievance redressal, and stakeholder communication;

Measures to promote student well-being throughout the examination process; and

Any other measures that may add value to the examination system.

Stakeholders are requested to submit their suggestions by September 13, 2026, through the official website, phone, WhatsApp or email.

Phone: 1800-180-4747

WhatsApp: Send "hptf" to +91 78270 42830

Email: ExamReformsTaskforce@dopt.gov.in

Suggestions can be submitted in English, Hindi, and regional languages.

The suggestions received through this public consultation will assist the High-Powered Task Force in formulating its recommendations to the Government.

For further details and to submit suggestions, visit: examreforms-taskforce.dopt.gov.in