Advocate Calls For Inquiry After Alleged Question Repetition In UGC NET 2026 English Paper

UGC NET 2026 English Paper: Advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a formal complaint with the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) alleging a major breach of examination integrity in the UGC NET 2026 English paper. In a social media post on X, the petitioner has called for an immediate and independent inquiry after candidates and subject experts reported that 67 of the 150 questions on this year's paper appear to be identical to questions used in the UGC NET English exam held in 2024. The complaint also highlighted the same sequence of answer options.

The post read:

"Today, I have formally lodged a complaint with the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking an immediate and independent inquiry into the reported repetition of questions in the UGC-NET 2026 English examination".

"As reported, 67 out of 150 questions were allegedly identical to those asked in the 2024 UGC-NET English paper, with even the sequence of answer options reportedly remaining the same," he stated. "If these allegations are found to be true, they raise serious concerns about the fairness, transparency, and credibility of one of India's most important competitive examinations," he added.

The UGC NET determines eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) awards, and PhD admissions. The advocate asserted that the repetition of such a large number of questions "defeats the very purpose of conducting a competitive examination and gives an unfair advantage to candidates who had prepared extensively from previous years' question papers through coaching institutes or other sources."

In the letter, Jindal also stated that the reported lapse "indicates a complete failure of the mechanism adopted by the NTA for selection of paper setters, moderation of question papers and quality control before the examination."

The complaint has requested an independent and time-bound inquiry into the matter. Jindal has demanded that the testing agency should identify the officials and subject experts responsible for this lapse.