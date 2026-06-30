Parliamentary Panel To Review NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam And NTA Reforms On July 1

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports under the Parliament of India will meet on July 1 at 10:30am to review the NEET UG 2026 re-examination process and discuss reforms related to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The meeting comes amid continued focus on the conduct and management of national-level entrance examinations and the need to strengthen testing systems.

The committee will examine findings from the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, including operational challenges and administrative lessons. NTA Director General Abhishek Singh is expected to present details of the process and the measures taken in response.

Former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan will provide inputs on possible reforms to improve the structure and resilience of the national testing system.

Officials will also discuss the growing role of artificial intelligence in education and ways to improve student employability through updated learning systems and better alignment of skills with industry requirements.