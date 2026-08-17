Committed To Fair Exam, Won't Charge Re-Test Fee: Exam Body Sources

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 examinations for English, Commerce and Sociology after an expert committee found errors in the question papers. The agency said the re-test will be held without any additional fee and that the number of qualifying candidates and subject-wise allocations will not be reduced as a result.

The English and Commerce papers will be held on September 9, 2026. The English examination is scheduled from 9 AM to 12 Noon, followed by Commerce from 3 PM to 6 PM. The Sociology paper will be conducted on September 10 from 9 AM to 12 Noon.

The decision comes after the NTA received several complaints about errors and anomalies in the three question papers. The agency constituted a committee to examine the complaints. After reviewing the papers, the committee identified discrepancies and recommended re-conducting the examinations in the interest of fairness and an error-free assessment process.

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects. The examination determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor positions and admission to PhD programmes.

The NTA said question papers for the remaining 84 UGC-NET subjects, all five CSIR-NET subjects and 92 ICAR subjects were found to be in order. Their answer keys have also been published.

Following the lapses, the agency has announced measures to strengthen its examination process. These include tighter procedures for question-setting, moderation, translation and paper composition, as well as a review of existing protocols to identify and correct errors at the source.

The NTA also said responsibility for the lapses would be fixed. It said the corrective measures are intended to make the examination system more accurate, transparent and accountable while ensuring a fair process for candidates in future examinations.