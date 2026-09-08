UGC NET Re-Exam 2026: National Testing Agency Issues Travel Advisory For Delhi Candidates

UGC NET Re-Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for candidates appearing for the UGC NET 2026 re-examinations on September 9 and 10 in Delhi. Extensive security arrangements are being made, while traffic diversions and restrictions are expected to be imposed by the Delhi Traffic Police and other concerned authorities in various parts of the city in connection with the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 11 to 13.

In view of the traffic restrictions expected in the city on September 9 and 10, which may result in longer-than-usual travel times, the NTA has advised candidates to check their routes in advance, start early, and allow extra time to reach their examination centres.

The testing agency said that although UGC NET examination centres are not located in areas expected to be directly affected by the major restrictions, candidates travelling to centres in Delhi may experience traffic congestion, diversions and delays on certain routes due to security and traffic management arrangements.

Key advisory for candidates appearing for the UGC NET examination at centres in Delhi:

Plan your journey to the examination centre well in advance.

Keep sufficient time for travel in view of possible traffic restrictions, diversions, and congestion.

Check the latest traffic advisories issued by the Delhi Traffic Police and other concerned authorities before starting your journey.

Reach the examination centre well before the reporting time mentioned on your admit card.

Candidates are advised to adhere to the reporting time and other instructions mentioned on their admit cards. They are also advised to make travel arrangements and plan their journeys in advance to avoid any inconvenience or delays in reaching the examination centre.