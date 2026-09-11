BRICS Summit 2026: What's Open And Shut In Delhi From September 11-13?

The national capital is set for heightened security and traffic restrictions as the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit takes place at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13. Heads of state, foreign delegations and senior dignitaries are expected to travel through the national capital during the summit. The arrangements are likely to affect traffic and public services in several parts of the city.

Here is what residents need to know about what will remain open and what will be closed from September 11 to 13.

Schools, Government Offices To Remain Closed

All government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education will remain closed on Friday, September 11.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor has also declared September 11 a public holiday for Delhi in view of the summit.

Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government will also remain closed on the day.

Schools are expected to reopen on Monday after the weekend.

Banks, Private Offices To Remain Open

Banks in Delhi will remain open on September 11, as the date does not feature as a bank holiday in the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar.

Private offices will also continue to operate. However, employees travelling through central Delhi and other areas affected by VVIP movements may face diversions, restrictions and delays.

Companies have been advised to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.

Delhi Metro To Run

Delhi Metro services will continue to operate across the network during the summit.

However, the Delhi Metro Museum at the Supreme Court Metro station will remain closed from September 11 to 13.

Traffic Restrictions, Bus Diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police has prepared a detailed plan for the movement of foreign dignitaries and VVIP convoys. Around 4,800 traffic personnel have been deployed for summit-related arrangements.

Traffic will be regulated at 22 identified diversion points during motorcade rehearsals and VVIP movements.

More than 35 roads may be affected at different times, including Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Niti Marg and APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

Buses may be diverted or temporarily regulated, while cab services will continue to operate. Commuters have been advised to check traffic updates before travelling.