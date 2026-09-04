UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Direct Link To Download, Guidelines

NDA 2 Admit Card 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2 admit card 2026. Candidates who successfully registered for the examination can now check and download their admit cards through the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that the admit card is an important document that they must carry on the day of the examination. Without the admit card, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre.
After downloading the admit card, candidates must take a printout of it, as digital copies of the admit card will not be accepted by the examination authority. To access the NDA 2 admit card, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth in the designated fields on the login portal. The NDA examination is conducted twice a year by the UPSC. The NDA 2 examination 2026 will be conducted on September 13.
Also Read | UP Special TET 2026 Notification Out: Check registration Dates, Fees, Exam Pattern
NDA 2 Admit Card 2026: Important Details
The UPSC NDA 2 admit card contains crucial information about candidates, including their name, roll number, date of birth, category, examination centre address, exam date and time, photograph, signature and gender. Candidates must carefully verify all the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy or error, they should immediately contact the concerned authority and get it rectified before the examination day.
UPSC Defence Admit Card 2026: Key Instructions
Candidates should check the important guidelines below:
- Candidates should reach the examination venue at least 30 minutes before the commencement of each session to avoid last-minute delays or confusion.
- No late entry will be allowed into the examination venue under any circumstances after the gates are closed.
- Electronic items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices and similar gadgets are not allowed in the examination hall.
- Possession of banned items may lead to strict action or a ban from future examinations. Candidates are advised not to carry valuables or expensive items to the examination venue.
- Along with the admit card, candidates must carry essential items such as a valid photo ID proof, a passport-size photograph and a black ballpoint pen.