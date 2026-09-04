UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Direct Link To Download, Guidelines

NDA 2 Admit Card 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2 admit card 2026. Candidates who successfully registered for the examination can now check and download their admit cards through the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that the admit card is an important document that they must carry on the day of the examination. Without the admit card, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must take a printout of it, as digital copies of the admit card will not be accepted by the examination authority. To access the NDA 2 admit card, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth in the designated fields on the login portal. The NDA examination is conducted twice a year by the UPSC. The NDA 2 examination 2026 will be conducted on September 13.

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NDA 2 Admit Card 2026: Important Details

The UPSC NDA 2 admit card contains crucial information about candidates, including their name, roll number, date of birth, category, examination centre address, exam date and time, photograph, signature and gender. Candidates must carefully verify all the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy or error, they should immediately contact the concerned authority and get it rectified before the examination day.

UPSC Defence Admit Card 2026: Key Instructions

Candidates should check the important guidelines below: