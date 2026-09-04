UP Special TET 2026 Notification Out: Check registration Dates, Fees, Exam Pattern

UP Special TET 2026 Notification: The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has released the UP Special TET 2026 notification on its official website, uppessc.up.gov.in. Along with the notification, the exam authority has also released the detailed exam schedule which includes registration dates, exam date and other details. The UP Special TET 2026 registration process will begin tomorrow, September 5, and will continue till October 4, 2026. Once the application window closes, UPESSC will open the correction window on October 8.

The UP Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 will be conducted on November 3 in an offline OMR-based format. The Supreme Court of India has made it mandatory for the currently working teacher to qualify the UP Special TET exam by August 31, 2028, in order to keep their jobs secured. The Special TET is a state level examination conducted for teaching positions at Primary and Upper Primary level in government aided schools. Following the exam date, the conducting body will release the admit card on November 1, 2026.

UP Special TET 2026 Exam: Application Fees

Check the UP Special TET registration fees for different categories below:

General / OBC / EWS Category : Primary Level (Rs. 1000), Upper Primary Level (Rs. 1000)

: Primary Level (Rs. 1000), Upper Primary Level (Rs. 1000) SC / ST Category : Primary Level (Rs. 500), Upper Primary Level (Rs. 500)

: Primary Level (Rs. 500), Upper Primary Level (Rs. 500) PwD Category: Primary Level (Rs. 300), Upper Primary Level (Rs. 300)

UP Special TET 2026: Check Exam Pattern

The UP Special TET 2026 exam for both Primary and Upper Primary Level will be conducted for two hours and thirty minutes. Both the papers will consist of 150 questions each for 150 marks. The Paper 1 covers Child Development & Pedagogy, Hindi, English/urdu/sanskrit, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. The Paper 2 consist of Child Development & Pedagogy, Hindi, English/urdu/sanskrit and subject specific section which includes Mathematics and Social Studies. There is no negative marking.