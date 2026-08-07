Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2026 Out Soon: Check Expected Release Date

UPTET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) conducted the examination on July 2, 3 and 4, 2026, while the provisional answer key was released on July 8. Candidates were allowed to raise objections until July 14.

Going by recent examination trends, the commission usually declares results within 15 to 20 days after the objection window closes. This year, 17,70,714 candidates appeared for the examination out of 19,94,661 registered applicants, making it one of the largest teacher eligibility tests in the state.

How To Check UPTET Result 2026?

After the result is declared, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Click on the UPTET Result 2026 link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

The UPTET examination was conducted in two papers:

Paper 1: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5.

For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5. Paper 2: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8.

UPTET 2026 Qualifying Marks for All Categories

To qualify for the UPTET 2026 examination, candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks prescribed for their respective categories.

General (UR): Minimum 90 marks out of 150 (60%)

Minimum 90 marks out of 150 (60%) OBC: Minimum 82 marks out of 150 (55%)

Minimum 82 marks out of 150 (55%) SC: Minimum 82 marks out of 150 (55%)

Minimum 82 marks out of 150 (55%) ST: Minimum 82 marks out of 150 (55%)

Minimum 82 marks out of 150 (55%) EWS: Minimum 82 marks out of 150 (55%)

Minimum 82 marks out of 150 (55%) Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and other reserved categories: Minimum 82 marks out of 150 (55%)

Only candidates securing the prescribed qualifying marks will be issued the UPTET Eligibility Certificate. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for the latest announcement regarding the UPTET Result 2026.