UPESSC Assistant Professor 2026 Notification Out: Check Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details

UPESSC Assistant Professor 2026 Notification: The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the Assistant Professor notification on September 8, 2026 on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Along with notification, the exam conducting body also activated the registration link on its portal.

The commission has implemented the mandatory One Time Registration (OTR) system, so candidates interested in applying for the Assistant Professor post must complete the OTR process before applying. A total of 1,936 vacancies have been released in non-government aided co-education colleges and women's colleges across the state.

Before applying for the post, candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria. In order to be eligible applicants must hold a Master degree in a relevant subject with 55% marks and must have qualified NET, SLET, SET or have a PhD degree. The age limit to apply for the exam is minimum 21 years and a maximum of 62 years as of July 1, 2026.

The UPESSC Assistant Professor written exam will consist of a total of 120 multiple-choice questions which will be of 360 marks. For each correct response three marks will be allotted to the candidate and for every incorrect answer one mark will be deducted. The exam will be conducted for two hours.

Check short notice here

UPESSC Assistant Professor 2026: Exam Schedule

Candidates can check the important exam dates below:

Application form released: September 8, 2026

Last date to apply and pay application fee: October 7, 2026

Correction window closes on: October 11, 2026

Examination Date: November 19 and 20, 2026

Applicants belonging to the General, OBC, EWS and UR categories will be required to pay Rs 2,000 application fee, SC, ST categories candidates need to pay Rs 1,500 and lastly PwD candidates need to pay Rs 1,000. Applicants must note that the fee will be paid through online payment method.