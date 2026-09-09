After Delhi Hostel Tragedy, Students Evacuated As Big Crack Found In Building

A large crack running from the main gate towards the upper floors of a paying-guest accommodation in the national capital's Chirag Delhi area triggered a late-night evacuation, with students moved out of the four-storey building as a precaution.

The front and back gates of the paying-guest (PG) accommodation were sealed after an inspection.

The evacuation came days after a PG building collapsed in Satya Niketan, killing seven people, including five students and two labourers.

Inside the Chirag Delhi building, the signs of damage were visible.

Chunks of cement and debris were scattered across the floor. Parts of the structure appeared damaged, with exposed wiring visible in places. Water seepage and damp patches could also be seen on the walls and ceiling.

A large crack was visible near the main gate, running upwards towards the top of the building, with plaster chipped and damaged around it.

"Last night, a large crack was noticed in a building in Chirag Delhi. As a precautionary measure, the local administration evacuated the children from the premises," Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said.

The students were moved out late at night.

Male students were accommodated at Bhagat Singh College, while female students were shifted to the Vocational College, Sood said.

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"The administration assured the students that they would be helped in recovering their belongings and security deposits," he said.

Delhi's PG Safety Question

The Satya Niketan building collapsed on September 6, killing seven people. The tragedy has since triggered a wider examination of student housing and building safety in the capital.

The Delhi government is working on a law to regulate paying-guest accommodations. The plan includes mandatory licences, police and civic clearances, unique registration numbers and a government portal listing verified PGs.

The proposed rules also include CCTV cameras at entrances and common areas, visitor registers, security guards for larger PGs and wardens who can reach the accommodation during emergencies. The government is also considering measures on rents, security deposits and eviction notices.

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The focus is not only on the buildings themselves, but also on how PGs operate and who is responsible for ensuring that basic safety rules are followed.

Crackdown

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a crackdown on illegal construction, with the MCD carrying out demolition drives and intensifying inspections of PGs and hostels.

Senior municipal officials have been directed to remain on the ground during the action.

Authorities are also examining building records to establish when unauthorised construction took place and which agency or official had jurisdiction at the time.

The action follows the Satya Niketan collapse, where questions have been raised over construction and building permissions. Preliminary reports have pointed to structural vulnerabilities, ongoing work and possible unauthorised construction as areas of investigation.

Student Outreach

The Delhi Police has separately directed senior police officials to regularly interact with students living in PGs, rented accommodation and other student housing.

The officers have been asked to listen to concerns around security, harassment, women's safety and accommodation and coordinate with civic and other agencies where necessary.

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Areas with large concentrations of colleges, universities and PGs have been identified as a priority.

Police officials have been asked to submit an action-taken report by September 20.

Political Row

Speaking about the Chirag Delhi evacuation, Sood also hit out at former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, accusing him of trying to politicise the issue.

"We do not want to get drawn into controversies, but I must point out that Saurabh Bharadwaj, who is now going around demanding accountability, was the MLA from this area for 10 years," he said.

The minister alleged that a hostel was being run in a building that had cracks and questioned who should take responsibility for the situation.

"Instead of indulging in such petty politics on serious issues, these unemployed leaders should find other ways to address their unemployment and let us do our work," Sood said.