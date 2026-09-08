UPTET 2026 Certificates Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

UPTET 2026 Certificate Out: The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 certificates for all candidates who qualified for the examination. Qualified candidates can now download their certificates from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. To access the certificate, candidates need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and security code through the link provided on the official portal.

Candidates must download and take a printout of their certificates, as they will be required when applying for teaching opportunities. They should carefully check all the details mentioned on the certificate and, in case of any discrepancies, immediately contact the concerned authority to get them rectified.

The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted on July 2, 3, and 4 in five shifts across 955 centres in 60 districts of the state. The result was declared on August 26, 2026.

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UPTET Certificate 2026: Steps To Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their UPTET certificate:

Step 1: Visit the UPESSC website - upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on "Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Certificate No. 01/2026" on the homepage.

Step 3: The login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and security code.

Step 5: After entering the credentials, click on the download button.

Also Check | Direct Link to Check Certificate, available here

UPTET 2026 Result Statistics

A total of 7,13,648 candidates appeared for the Primary Level (Classes 1 to 5) examination, of whom 5,71,435 candidates passed, taking the pass percentage to 80.07%.

For the Upper Primary Level (Classes 6 to 8) examination, a total of 10,57,021 candidates appeared, of whom 7,59,513 candidates passed. The pass percentage stood at 71.85%.

The official notice also states that the UPTET 2026 certificate will soon be made available on DigiLocker for the convenience of candidates.