RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 Out: Here's How To Check, Raise Objections

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 Out: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 for for various Level-1 posts under CEN 09/2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the respective regional websites of the RRBs. Along with the answer key, the exam-conducting body has also released the candidates' recorded responses and question papers.

It is to be noted that the released answer key is provisional and can be challenged. The RRB has also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer key till September 15 through the respective regional RRB portals.

With the help of the answer key, candidates can calculate their estimated scores. To challenge the answer key, candidates will be required to pay an objection fee of Rs 50. If an objection is found to be valid, the fee will be refunded to the concerned candidate.

Also Check | RRB Group D Answer Key Out, here's the direct link to check

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: Steps To Raise Objections

Candidates can follow the steps below to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

Step 1: Go to the respective regional RRB website.

Step 2: Now, click on the link titled "CEN 09/2025 Answer Key, Response, Raising Objections."

Step 3: Enter the required credentials, including the registration number and password, in the designated fields.

Step 4: To raise an objection, select the question and the answer key against which the objection is to be raised.

Step 5: After selecting the question, provide the details asked for on the screen and pay the objection fee.

Step 6: Now, submit the challenge.

Candidates must check and submit their challenges within the deadline. Once the objection window closes, no objections will be entertained under any circumstances.

The RRB Group D examinations were conducted from August 3 to August 25, 2026.