IBPS RRB 2026 Registration Begins September 1; Exam Dates Released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to start the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026 online application process from September 1, 2026. The recruitment drive will be conducted for multiple posts, including Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officers Scale I, II, and III in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India.

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2026: Important Dates

IBPS RRB Notification 2026 Release Date: 31 August 2026

31 August 2026 Online Application Begins: 1 September 2026

1 September 2026 Last Date to Submit Application: To be announced

To be announced Fee Payment Period: During the online application window

During the online application window Admit Card Release: Before the examination

Before the examination Exam Dates: As per the IBPS Calendar 2026-27

How to Apply Online for IBPS RRB Clerk 2026?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to complete the IBPS RRB online application process:

Visit the official IBPS website.

website. Click on the CRP RRBs-XV recruitment link provided on the homepage.

Choose the desired post, such as Office Assistant or Officer Scale.

Register using an active email ID and mobile number.

Fill in personal details, educational qualifications, and communication information correctly.

Upload the required documents, including photographs and signatures, in the given format.

Carefully review all the details entered in the application form.

Pay the application fee using the available online payment options.

Submit the application form and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates must ensure that all information entered in the application form is correct before final submission. Any incorrect details or missing documents may lead to problems during the recruitment process. For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website.