Bengaluru Auto Driver Saves Stranded Woman On Two-Wheeler, Wins Hearts: 'Kindness Still Exists'

A heartwarming video from Bengaluru is winning hearts online after an autorickshaw driver stepped in to save a commuter's day. In an Instagram video titled, "Uber India needs to see this," shared by a passenger named Chetna Saraf, the auto driver can be seen coming to the rescue of a woman whose scooter had broken down. Going above and beyond, the driver expertly used his foot, and occasionally his hand, to push and guide her stranded vehicle safely along the road.

Saraf detailed that she was in the city for a short trip when she came across the heartwarming gesture of the driver. Though she could not understand what the driver was doing initially, Saraf said she quickly realised that he was simply being a good Samaritan.

"A few weeks back, we were in Bengaluru for a little trip and were on our way to grab lunch when this happened. We were in an Uber auto when I saw the driver going alongside a girl on a scooty, and honestly my first thought was, what is he doing?" explained Saraf.



"Turns out her scooty had broken down, and for the next 10 to 15 minutes this man kept driving his auto while helping her move the scooty, doing everything he could, pushing it with his foot and holding it wherever he could," Saraf added.

The now-viral clip shows the man driving carefully and making sure that the scooter remains balanced at all times while the woman follows his instructions.

"He stayed with her until they reached a place where she could get some help. I could only record a small part because I was honestly just in the moment and couldn't keep holding my camera," said Saraf.



"This was one of the sweetest things I saw on that trip, and it genuinely stayed with me to see that such kindness still exists. It had to be shared because what's the point of having a platform if we can't use it to appreciate people who deserve it."

Saraf tagged the official Uber account and urged the company to credit the driver for his warmth and honesty. "His name is Tanzeem, and I really hope this reaches the right people and he gets everything he deserves. Uber India, this man deserves a raise!" she said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'That's My Bengaluru'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 7.8 million views and thousands of comments as social media users lauded the auto driver for his kindness.

"He is a responsible citizen, father and human," said one user while another added: "That's my Bengaluru for you. Love my city! Love my people. We are the most warm, helpful and kind!"

A third commented: "I think we need to post more good stuff to restore people's faith in humanity and possibly inspire others too. We are quick to judge and post negative experiences with far more ease and effort and hardly give any due credit for the positivity."

A fourth said: "