IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 13,706 Posts, Check Key Details

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: The registration process for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs 15) for the recruitment of Group "A" Officers (Scale 1, 2 and 3) and Group "B" Office Assistants (Multipurpose) has begun. The application window opened today and will close on September 21. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official IBPS website. The application correction window will remain open for two days after the registration deadline.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Breakdown By Post

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): 8,183 vacancies

Officer Scale 1 (PO): 4,256 vacancies

Officer Scale 2 (Manager): 1,047 vacancies

Officer Scale 3 (Senior Manager): 220 vacancies

Pre-Examination Training (PET) will be conducted in November. Call letters for the online preliminary examination for Officers and Office Assistants will be available for download between November and December 2026.

Posts: Group "A" Officers (Scale 1, 2 and 3) and Group "B" Office Assistants (Multipurpose)

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Exam Pattern And Selection Process

For the posts of Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant (Multipurpose), the examination will be conducted in two tiers, Preliminary and Main examinations, both in online mode.

For the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose), candidates who qualify in the Preliminary Examination and are shortlisted will have to appear for the Main Examination. Candidates will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained in the Main examination and the actual vacancies reported by the RRB of the State/UT applied for.

For the post of Officer Scale 1, candidates who qualify in the Preliminary Examination and are shortlisted will have to appear for the Main Examination. Candidates shortlisted in the Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks, with the assistance of NABARD and IBPS, in consultation with the appropriate authority.

For the posts of Officer Scale 2 (Generalist and Specialist) and Scale 3, candidates will appear for a single online examination. Candidates shortlisted in the single online examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks, with the assistance of NABARD and IBPS, in consultation with the appropriate authority.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Validity Of Common Recruitment Process

The validity of the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs-15 will automatically expire one year after the date of provisional allotment or when a fresh provisional allotment is made, whichever is earlier, with or without notice.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Examination Process

IBPS will make arrangements for conducting the Online Preliminary Examination for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and will declare the results of the Online Preliminary Examination.

IBPS will inform shortlisted candidates about the Main Examination. There will be a single-level examination for Officer Scale 2 and Officer Scale 3. IBPS will declare the results of the Main/Single Examination and inform shortlisted candidates about the interview for Officers Scale 1, 2 and 3.

For details regarding eligibility, age limit, and examination structure, candidates are advised to check the official notification.