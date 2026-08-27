IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration For 11,403 Vacancies Ends Tomorrow

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the application window on August 28 for the recruitment and selection of personnel for Customer Service Associate (CSA) posts in participating public sector banks. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,403 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications by visiting the official IBPS website.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification regarding the examination process, and provisional allotment, eligibility criteria, online registration process, payment of the prescribed application fee and intimation charges, examination pattern, issuance of call letters, and other details.

They should also ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria and follow the prescribed procedures.

The window to modify and correct application forms will open for two days after the registration window closes.

Age Limit (As on August 1, 2026)

Minimum: 20 years

Maximum: 28 years

A candidate must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1998, and not later than August 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process involves a two-tier online examination comprising the Preliminary and Main examinations.

The pre-examination training (PET) will be held in September.

The admit card for the Preliminary Examination, scheduled to be held in October, will be released in September.

The result of the Preliminary Examination will be declared in November. The admit card for the Main Examination, scheduled to be conducted in December, will also be released in November.

Candidates who clear the Preliminary Examination and are shortlisted will be required to appear for the Main Examination.

Shortlisted candidates will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks based on merit-cum-preference.

"Depending on the actual vacancies to be filled during the financial year 2027-28, based on the business needs of the participating banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks based on merit-cum-preference," the official notification reads.

Participating Banks

Bank of Baroda

Canara Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

UCO Bank

Bank of India

Central Bank of India

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Indian Bank

Punjab and Sind Bank

Pay Scale

Customer Service Associate (CSA)

Basic Pay: Rs 24,050-1,340/3-28,070-1,650/3-33,020-2,000/4-41,020-2,340/7-57,400-4,400/1-61,800-2,680/1-64,480

The Customer Service Associate will be eligible for allowances and perquisites, according to the rules of the participating bank in force from time to time.

Since recruitment in the clerical cadre in public sector banks is conducted on a State/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in only one State/UT. Consequently, candidates will be required to appear for the online examination at one of the centres in the respective State/UT.