IBPS Clerk Registration 2026 Begins August 1; Check Complete Schedule

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the short notification for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026, announcing the tentative schedule for the recruitment of Customer Service Associates (CSA) in participating public sector banks. The online application process will begin on August 1 and continue till August 21.

The detailed notification, along with the online application link, will be released on August 1 on the official IBPS website. It will include complete information on vacancies, eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, exam pattern, syllabus, application fee and the selection process. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before applying.

Read Full Notice Here

According to the tentative schedule, the Preliminary Examination will be held in October 2026, while the Main Examination is scheduled for December 2026. Both exams will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres across the country.

The institute has also announced that Pre-Examination Training (PET) for eligible candidates is likely to be conducted in September 2026. The preliminary exam result is expected in November 2026, while the provisional allotment of selected candidates is scheduled for March 2027.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Online registration: August 1 to August 21, 2026

Application fee payment: August 1 to August 21, 2026

Application correction window: Dates to be announced after the registration process

Pre-Examination Training (PET): September 2026

Preliminary Examination: October 2026

Preliminary Result: November 2026

Main Examination: December 2026

Provisional Allotment: March 2027

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates: Rs 175 (including GST)

All other candidates: Rs 850 (including GST)

Mode of payment: Online

Fee payment window: August 1 to August 21, 2026

Candidates are advised to keep the required documents ready before the registration process begins and regularly visit the official IBPS website for the latest updates. Since only the short notification has been released, aspirants should wait for the detailed notification to check the complete eligibility criteria, vacancy details and other important instructions before submitting their applications.