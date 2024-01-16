IBPS Releases Tentative Schedule For 2024, Check Clerk, PO Exam Dates

IBPS Exams Schedule 2024: The tentative dates for clerk prelims are August 24, 25, and 31.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a tentative schedule for the 2024 examinations. The preliminary exams for office assistants and Officer Scale I at regional rural banks (IBPS RRB Clerk and RRB PO) are provisionally set for August 3, 5, 10, 17, and 18, 2024.

The single examination for Officers Scale II and III is scheduled for September 29, and the main examination for Officers Scale 1 is set for September 29 as well. Main examination for Office Assistant vacancies is lilkely to be held on October 6.

IBPS PO prelims are likely to take place on October 19 and 20, with the main exam on November 30. IBPS SO prelims exam is slated for September 9, and the main exam is scheduled for December 14.

For IBPS clerk prelims, the tentative dates are August 24, 25, and 31, and the Main exam is set for October 13.



The registration process will be conducted online, with a single registration covering both Preliminary and Main examinations, wherever applicable, as stated by the institute.

Detailed notification for the examinations will be issued later on the official website.



Candidates can check the schedule by visiting the official website.