IBPS RRB Clerk Scorecard 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

The selection process includes a preliminary examination, mains, and interviews.

Read Time: 2 mins
IBPS RRB Clerk Scorecard 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download
Candidates can download their scorecards by visiting official website.
IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the prelims scorecard for the RRB Clerk exam. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website, ibps.in. They must enter their registration number and date of birth to access the scorecard, which will be available until October 5, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,923 vacancies for officer and assistant positions at Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The written examination was conducted on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18, 2024, at various exam centers nationwide. The main examination is scheduled for October 6, 2024.

Earlier, IBPS had announced the results of the preliminary recruitment examination for the Office Assistant position.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2024: Steps To Download

  • Step 1. Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in
  • Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs XIII - Office Assistant (Multipurpose)"
  • Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen
  • Step 4. Enter your login credentials and click on "Submit"
  • Step 5. Check and download your result
  • Step 6. Take a hard copy of the result for future reference

IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process includes a preliminary examination, mains, and interviews. The interviews for Group "A" Officers (Scale I, II, and III) will be organized by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks, with assistance from NABARD and IBPS, in consultation with the relevant authorities. The interviews are tentatively scheduled for November 2024.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a premier institute that conducts assessments for personnel selection for organizations in the BFSI sector, including RBI, SEBI, NABARD, SBI, GIC, and others, many of which are regular members of the IBPS society.

