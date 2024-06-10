IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment 2024: 9,923 Vacancies Available, Check Deadline, Other Details

IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is currently accepting applications for Group "A" Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group "B" Office Assistants (Multipurpose). The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,923 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The vacant posts include Group "A" Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group "B" Office Assistants (Multipurpose).

The application process began on June 27, with a deadline set for June 27. The preliminary exam will be conducted between July 22 and 27.

IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process involves a preliminary examination, mains, and interviews.

The interviews for recruiting Group "A" Officers (Scale-I, II, and III) will be organised by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with assistance from NABARD and IBPS, in consultation with the relevant authority, tentatively set for November 2024.

IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 850 for general candidates and Rs 175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates applying for Officer (Scale I, II, & III) positions. This fee includes GST. For further details, candidates should visit the official IBPS website.

Examination Details for Group "A" Officers (Scale-I, II & III) & Group "B" Office Assistants (Multipurpose)

For the positions of Officers Scale I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose), the examination will be two-tier, i.e., the online examination will be conducted in two phases: Preliminary and Main examinations.

For the post of office assistants (Multipurpose), those who qualify in the preliminary test will be eligible to appear for the Main Examination. They will be provisionally allotted based on the marks obtained in the Main Examination and the actual vacancies reported by the RRBs.

