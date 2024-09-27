Advertisement

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: Those who took the prelims can access their results at ibps.in by entering their registration number or roll number, along with their date of birth or password.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: The PO mains exam is set to be held on September 29.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results of the preliminary recruitment examination for the office assistant position. Those who took the prelims can access their results by visiting the recruitment company's official website, ibps.in, and entering their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth or password.

The institute will release call letters and an information handout for the main examination on its website in due course. The recruitment exams aim to fill a total of 9,923 vacancies for officers and assistants at regional rural banks (RRB).

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: Steps To Check

  • Go to the official IBPS website, ibps.in.
  • On the homepage, select the link for the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024.
  • A new page will appear, prompting candidates to enter their login details.
  • Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.
  • Review the result and download the page.
  • Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Previously, the results for the RRB PO Prelims exam were announced on September 4 for a select group of candidates, and the result for Officer Scale I was released on September 13.

According to the examination calendar, the single examination for Officer Scale 2 and 3, as well as the mains examination for Officer Scale 1 (IBPS RRB PO Mains), is scheduled for September 29, 2024.

The IBPS RRB PO mains exam is set to be held on September 29.

