IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2024 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the admit cards for the Clerk mains examination soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check the IBPS Clerk Mains admit card on the official website ibps.in. The IBPS Clerk mains examination is scheduled for October 13.

The IBPS Clerk prelims exam was held on August 24, 25, and 31, 2024 in online mode.

The results of the prelims of the IBPS Clerk 14 examination was announced on October 1. Candidates who have qualified the prelims are eligible to appear for the mains examination.



The result for the IBPS Clerk exam will be available on the official website from October 1 to October 7, 2024.



The admit cards for the exam will have details about the timings of the paper and exam centre. The institute will also share an information for the exam day.



Steps to download IBPS Clerk mains admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the institute at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link to download the call letter/admit card.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as roll number or registration number and password or date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the next page.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for the exam day.



IBPS Clerk 2024 is conducted for 6,148 vacancies in the participating banks.

The online prelims exam was for 100 marks for a duration of one hour. The paper had three sections – English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

IBPS has established itself as a premier institute that provides its services to organisations in the BFSI sector, including RBI, SEBI, NABARD, SBI, GIC, etc. many of whom are regular members of the IBPS society.